'I am very much sporting sindoor': Geeta Kapur reacts to wedding rumours after viral photos

A few days back on May 13, Geeta Kapur grabbed eyeballs of the netizens by sporting a sindoor. The ace choreographer who is judging the dance-based reality show 'Super Dancer 4', wore a red salwar suit and completed her look with red vermillion. Now, after sparking wedding rumours, Geeta clarified that she is not married and revealed she lost her mother a few months back.

Geeta told ETimes, "No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course, all this is not true."

On being quizzed if the photos are edited, Kapur replied, "No, I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4'. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha Ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it."

Geeta went on to say, "I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too."

Geeta judges 'Super Dancer 4' with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu.