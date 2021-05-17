'Super Dancer 4' judge Geeta Kapur dons 'sindoor' in latest photos, sparks wedding rumours

Geeta Kapur, fondly referred to as Geeta maa is a well known face in the Hindi Film industry. Kapur has done choreography for m any Bollywood films and has also judged various dance reality shows.

Currently shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’, Geeta recently posted pictures which has sent her fans in a frenzy. In the latest photos the actor is wearing a beautiful cherry red Anarkali suit with antique-looking jewellery. But what stands out in these photos is a dash of ‘sindoor’ on Geeta’s forehead.

“Ready set shoot ... #superdancerchapter4,” Geeta wrote in her Instagram post.

As per public knowledge, Geeta Kapur is not married so the ‘sindoor’ on her head has piqued the curiosity of her fans and have left everyone wondering if the choreographer had a secret wedding.

“Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui..” Commented one user wile another wrote, “Sindoor kis k nam ka he geetu ma.”

“ap ne sidur kis liye lagaya aap k to abi tak sadhi nehi huya hen mam????” said another user as many even praised how gorgeous Geeta looked in the pictures. Actors Rashami Desai and Jaswir Kuaur also topped heart emojis on the photos.

‘Super Dancer 4’ is currently on air and is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. Geeta is shooting for the show in Daman inside a bio-bubble. ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Geeta’s another show, is also set to return with a second season soon. Alongside Geeta, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora will return as co-judges.