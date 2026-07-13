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Sunita Ahuja has 'no regrets' for saying 'Govinda had 50 affairs' in Lock Upp 2: 'No one can take the place of a...'

After taking a voluntary exit from Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja opened up about making statements about Govinda's affairs on the show.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunita Ahuja has 'no regrets' for saying 'Govinda had 50 affairs' in Lock Upp 2: 'No one can take the place of a...'
Govinda with Sunita Ahuja (Image source: Twitter)
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After making headlines by saying that even if her husband Govinda has multiple affairs with different women, she will not leave him, Sunita Ahuja has said that she has "no regrets" about any comments she made in the show "Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa". Sunita was heard telling Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor in the show: "Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything, I'm his wife."

Sunita has 'no regrets' for making statements on Govinda

"Don't you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (he is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs... He is my husband, and I am his wife.) After she exited the show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, IANS asked Sunita if she has any regrets about the comments she has made. "I have no regrets about anything," Sunita told IANS. She added: Look, if you have true love, like me and Govinda, it's been 40 years. If you have true love, then you should trust your love because a wife is a wife. And no one can take the place of a wife in this world." Sunita married Govinda in 1987. The couple has Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

About Lock Upp

The first edition of "Lock Upp" was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named the winner. The first edition of the show followed contestants who were accused in the outside world and fought it out in jail to earn every basic necessity and win the heart of the host and audience by performing tasks and showcasing their personalities. The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Also read: Kusha Kapila breaks silence on patching up with Samay Raina after fallout in 2024: 'Let's all move the f*ck on'

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