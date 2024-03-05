Sunil Pal calls Kapil Sharma Netflix's 'gutter atankwadi', compares new show with porn, netizens slam him: 'Tujhe...'

Sunil Pal expressed his disappointment after watching the promo of Kapil Sharma's upcoming show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Comedian Sunil Pal, recently, took to Instagram and criticised the makers of Kapil Sharma's upcoming show The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix. A few days after the official release of its promo. Sunil shared a video on his Instagram expressing his disapproval of using 'inappropriate and vulgar' language in one of the promotional videos.

In the video, Sunil Pal expressed his disappointment after watching the promo videos of the upcoming show on OTT. While he praised Kapil Sharma, he mentioned having no expectations from other team members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Sunil also accused the OTT platform of promoting a 'porn quota' with the content.

He said, "The Kapil Sharma Show is coming on Netflix soon. Uska promo dekh kar main nirash ho gaya hoon. Kapil Sharma hamare comedy ke superstar hai. He is the king of comedy and people love him as a family entertainer. But his new show is coming now on OTT and uske promo me gandagi dekh raha hoon, gande shabdon ka istemaal kiya hai. Mujhe lagta hai mera bhasha yaha haar jaayega aur vo main dekh nahi sakta. Kapil, I am your biggest fan but you have to stop this... not just for me but for millions of your fans. You are a good comedian with a pure nature and heart. You are the one and only king of comedy. Families watch you... that's why I am requesting you not to do this. Ye jo shuruat hui hai aapke show ki Netflix par, bahot gande tareeke se hui hai."

"Ise promote bhi bahot gande tareeke se kiya jaa raha hain. Kapil maharaj, apke baaki team se mujhe koi ummeed nahi hai... vo khul ke gandagi kare... vo gali galoch karte hi hai vaise. Krushna (Abhishek) bhi gaali galoch karte hai. Koi problem nahi. Baki logo se bhi koi umeed nahi, lekin Kapil maharaj aapse hath jodh ke nivedan hai. You have a huge fan following, please don't do this," he added.

"Netflix par jo gande gande keede makaude, so called gutter atankwadi Netflix ne paida kiye hai, unki aukaat nahi hai apke aaju baaju khade hone ki. Ye keede makaude gutter ke andar hai. Aap kahiye ki mere program me gaali nahi hogi, acchi comedy karenge. Inn gandi naali ke keedo se door rahiye. Ye nange hai, nange the aur nange marenge aap inse door rahiye. Most of Netflix creators have opened a porn quota, inke chakkar me mat padiye," he said.