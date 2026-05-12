Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show, claims Samay Raina was highlighted while his jokes were cut

Sunil Pal said he felt sidelined and “targeted” on The Great Indian Kapil Show and later claimed his act was edited and he couldn’t perform as planned.

Comedian Sunil Pal has shared new claims about his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, saying he felt “targeted” during the episode that also featured Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia amid the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy.

Sunil initially had said that the roasting he faced on the show was part of comedy and not something personal. But later, in an interview with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, he gave a different version of events, saying his experience on set was not what he expected.

He explained that he was told he would be doing a stand-up segment on the show and had even prepared a 15-minute act that was approved by the team. However, when he reached the set, he discovered that Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia would also be part of the episode. According to him, this changed the entire setup.

“I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes.” — Source: Interview with YouTuber Suraj Kumar

Sunil further said that during the shoot, he felt the atmosphere was not balanced. He claimed his jokes did not get the expected response, while others received strong reactions from the audience and guests. He also said some of his content was removed in the final edit.

He compared the situation to being surrounded and not getting space to perform freely, adding that he felt “cornered” during the shoot. He also mentioned that reactions from some guests, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, stood out when Sidhu praised Samay’s joke by saying, “Too good, you are the next Kapil.”

Sunil also questioned the reactions of Archana Puran Singh, saying her response to certain jokes made him feel something was pre-decided about how the segment would play out.

Earlier, Sunil had made strong remarks in connection with the India’s Got Latent controversy, where he called Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia “terrorists” and even suggested strict action against them.