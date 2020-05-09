Sunil Lahri would have loved to play Raavan if not Lakshman in 'Ramayan'

Sunil Lahri gained fame for playing Lakshman in 'Ramayan', but when asked, the actor in a recent interview with the media also mentioned that he would have loved to play the role of Raavan too.

“I prefer doing Lakshman. If Lakshman is not an option for me, I will definitely like to do Raavan. He is so many shades to perform. There is a lot of variety for an actor,” said Lahri in the Zoom call with the media.

On the other hand, Dipika Chikhalia, who played the role of Ram's wife Sita, had no qualms in taking up the role of Lord Ram's step-mother Kaikeyi. She said, “If today somebody would have offered me, I would have possibly done Kaikeyi, this is how much we have changed as actors (laughs). As an actor, it is exactly opposite playing a negative role. If I have to play a role, I will like to try playing a role where I have a dimension, where I can explore myself as a creative person.”

'Ramayan' helmer Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar, however, felt that audiences would not have been able to accept her in the role. Lahri, on the other hand, believed that if an actor put their all into the role, they could definitely pull it off.

While there is no update on what Sunil Lahri is doing next, Dipika just announced her upcoming movie. She revealed the poster of her upcoming film 'Sarojini', which is a biopic on the Indian Freedom Fighter Sarojini Naidu.