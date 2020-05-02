Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

Rishi Kapoor

Irrfan Khan

Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television


Sunil Lahri thanks fans for overwhelming response to 'Ramayan' and 'Lakshman', promises to never disappoint

Sunil Lahri created a video in which he thanked his fans for loving Ramayan and his character Lakshman and went on to promise that he would not disappoint in future roles


Sunil Lahri thanks fans for love towards 'Ramayan', 'Lakshman'

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 2, 2020, 09:42 PM IST

'Ramayan' re-telecast episode was hugely loved by fans and the show received 77 million impressions, even breaking the record of 'Game Of Thrones'. Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Lakshman on the show, thanked his fans for all the love towards his character and the show.

"Hello, my Instagram followers. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for loving my character as Lakshman and the show Ramayan so much. I fall short on words to express my gratitude. I promise you that I will not disappoint in whatever future roles I get. Stay safe, healthy and successful," Sunil said in his Instagram video, folding hands towards the end of the clip.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri) on

Sunil Lahri gained popularity on social media after his throwback pictures made rounds of the internet. The actor featured in some stills with Smita Patil, Dipika Chikhalia and Ashok Kumar's granddaughter.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Uttar Ramayan' episode where Luv-Kush (featuring Swwapnil Joshi as a child artist) meet Lord Ram became the talking point on the internet after it featured last night on DD National. 'Ramayan', which originally aired in 1987, also starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhalia as Lord Sita.