Sunil Lahri thanks fans for overwhelming response to 'Ramayan' and 'Lakshman', promises to never disappoint

'Ramayan' re-telecast episode was hugely loved by fans and the show received 77 million impressions, even breaking the record of 'Game Of Thrones'. Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Lakshman on the show, thanked his fans for all the love towards his character and the show.

"Hello, my Instagram followers. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for loving my character as Lakshman and the show Ramayan so much. I fall short on words to express my gratitude. I promise you that I will not disappoint in whatever future roles I get. Stay safe, healthy and successful," Sunil said in his Instagram video, folding hands towards the end of the clip.

Watch it here:

Sunil Lahri gained popularity on social media after his throwback pictures made rounds of the internet. The actor featured in some stills with Smita Patil, Dipika Chikhalia and Ashok Kumar's granddaughter.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Uttar Ramayan' episode where Luv-Kush (featuring Swwapnil Joshi as a child artist) meet Lord Ram became the talking point on the internet after it featured last night on DD National. 'Ramayan', which originally aired in 1987, also starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhalia as Lord Sita.