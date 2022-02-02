Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai, worried fans wish 'get well soon'

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who is one of the most loved celebrities in India, has recently undergone heart surgery at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute and is currently in the hospital.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover grabbed everyone’s attention when he played Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in India’s very famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’ According to the reports, Sunil underwent heart surgery is recuperating in the hospital. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani informed his fans about the news on his social media page.

Sharing the photo of Sunil Grover, he wrote, “Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil.”

As soon as this news circulated, his fans got worried. One of them wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery.” The second one mentioned, “Wishing u speedy recovery.” The third one mentioned, “logo hasane wale ko kuch nai ho sakta... get well soon.”

Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Bhai kyu chor diya hasna hasana.. Aapne to kitno ki heart surgery hone se rukwa di thi.. Dr gulati ka ham sab intejar karte the.. Aaj bhi kapil sharma show me aapki kami khalti hai.” Another wrote, “May he get well soon.”

One of the social media users mentioned, “Is well with you inshaaAllaah get well soonest may you be on your feet for your normal activities Amin.” Another fan wished recovery and wrote, “He made whole india laugh. How can he not be well soon Legend.”

His fans continued to wish him a speedy recovery in the comment box. Some got emotional, others were worried. After seeing the comments, one can predict how much his fans love the comedian. One of them wrote, “jo sabko hasate hain khush rakhte hai unko Bhagwan khush rakhe tandurusth rakhe.”