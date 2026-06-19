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Sunil Grover sleeps at riverbank, leaves fans curious: Watch

Sunil Grover shared a peaceful video of himself sleeping by a riverbank under the open sky, once again winning praise for his simplicity.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sunil Grover sleeps at riverbank, leaves fans curious: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor-comedian Sunil Grover once again won over social media users with his simplicity after sharing a quiet moment from what appeared to be a spiritual gathering.

On Thursday, Sunil uploaded a video showing himself sleeping peacefully on the banks of a river at night. Dressed casually, the actor was seen lying on a worn-out mat under the open sky, surrounded by several other devotees resting nearby.

While the exact location of the video remains unknown, the clip quickly caught the attention of fans for its calm and unfiltered nature.

Captioned It 'Taare Zameen Par'

Sharing the video on social media, Sunil simply wrote: "Taare Zameen Par." The clip was accompanied by the devotional song 'Jai Kar Mahakal', adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the moment.

In the video, Sunil appeared relaxed and undisturbed as he rested by the riverfront, away from the glamour usually associated with celebrities.

Sunil's Simplicity Often Wins Hearts

This is not the first time Sunil has shared glimpses of a simple lifestyle with his followers. A few months ago, he posted a video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. Wearing a light pink T-shirt and black sweatpants, the actor was seen scrubbing clothes with a bucket beside him before using the hand pump to wash his face.

He had paired that video with Hemant Kumar's classic song 'Na Tum Hamen Jano' from the 1962 film Baat Ek Raat Ki.

Earlier Video Of Making Rotis Went Viral

Before that, Sunil had also shared a video of himself cooking on a traditional chulha. The actor was seen kneading dough, rolling rotis and roasting them over an open flame while sitting on the floor.

Sharing the clip, he had written: "Friends Roti kha lo." The video received widespread appreciation, with fans praising his grounded nature and sense of humour.

Work Front

Sunil Grover was last seen entertaining audiences in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Apart from his comic timing, the actor is also loved for his mimicry acts inspired by Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, many of which continue to enjoy immense popularity online.

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