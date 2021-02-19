Sunil Grover NOT to return on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', details inside

In 2017, Sunil Grover quit 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after a rather nasty fallout with comedian and host, Kapil Sharma.

There's been a lot of buzz of late about Sunil Grover making a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Several reports claiming that the comedian-actor has called it a truce with comedian-turned-talk show host Kapil Sharma after intervention from superstar Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the above-mentioned show, have been doing the rounds.

While these reports spread like wildfire on social media, a few others dismissed the earlier claims.

And now, seems like all such reports claiming that Sunil Grover is all set to return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aren't true.

Now, a report in Bollywoodlife.com claims that there is no truth in the reports that claim Sunil and Kapil have buried the hatchet.

A source close to Sunil Grover was quoted telling the portal, "It is amusing how every now and then there are reports that someone or the other has called him (Sunil) when there is no truth to it. There are no such discussions going on."

Speaking about Sunil's possible return to Kapil's flagship show in the near future, the source said, "Everything else aside, Sunil wants to take a break from doing comedy. He wants to show the audience what he is capable of as an actor and win them with his versatility this time. While playing Gutthi (his signature character of a transvestite on The Kapil Sharma Show) gave him a lot of love and popularity, he found himself getting restricted to one genre, whereas he is capable of so much more. And since it is a comedy show, returning to it anytime soon doesn't fit in his plans right now."

For the unversed, in 2017, actor Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', quit the series after a rather nasty fallout with the show's host Kapil Sharma. In March 2017, it was reported that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil when they were returning from Australia where they performed a stage show. After this incident, Sunil Grover quit the show and hasn't returned since.