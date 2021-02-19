Sunil Grover NOT to return on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', details inside

Headlines

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Delhi CP inaugurates photo exhibition at PHQ

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

HomeTelevision

business

Sunil Grover NOT to return on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', details inside

In 2017, Sunil Grover quit 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after a rather nasty fallout with comedian and host, Kapil Sharma.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There's been a lot of buzz of late about Sunil Grover making a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Several reports claiming that the comedian-actor has called it a truce with comedian-turned-talk show host Kapil Sharma after intervention from superstar Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the above-mentioned show, have been doing the rounds. 

While these reports spread like wildfire on social media, a few others dismissed the earlier claims. 

And now, seems like all such reports claiming that Sunil Grover is all set to return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aren't true. 

Now, a report in Bollywoodlife.com claims that there is no truth in the reports that claim Sunil and Kapil have buried the hatchet. 

A source close to Sunil Grover was quoted telling the portal, "It is amusing how every now and then there are reports that someone or the other has called him (Sunil) when there is no truth to it. There are no such discussions going on."

Speaking about Sunil's possible return to Kapil's flagship show in the near future, the source said, "Everything else aside, Sunil wants to take a break from doing comedy. He wants to show the audience what he is capable of as an actor and win them with his versatility this time. While playing Gutthi (his signature character of a transvestite on The Kapil Sharma Show) gave him a lot of love and popularity, he found himself getting restricted to one genre, whereas he is capable of so much more. And since it is a comedy show, returning to it anytime soon doesn't fit in his plans right now."

For the unversed, in 2017, actor Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', quit the series after a rather nasty fallout with the show's host Kapil Sharma. In March 2017, it was reported that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil when they were returning from Australia where they performed a stage show. After this incident, Sunil Grover quit the show and hasn't returned since. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE