Television

Sunil Grover: I don't watch 'The Kapil Sharma Show' because...

The reason behind Sunil Grover's decision will leave you bemused

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 01:56 AM IST

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has said that he does not watch former colleague Kapil Sharma's show because he doesn't feature in it anymore. During a recent media interaction, Sunil was asked whether he watches Kapil's show and as per Bollywood Hungama, the actor replied in negative saying he doesn't watch those shows of which he is not a part of. 

Sunil also clarified that he doesn't plan to join 'The Kapil Sharma Show' anytime soon and that the reports of Salman Khan trying to convince him to return were not entirely true. The comedian said that Salman did speak to him about it but he never forced him to comeback, it was just a suggestion. 

Earlier, there were reports that Sunil might make a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Salman Khan to promote their upcoming movie 'Bharat'.

Former colleagues Sunil and Kapil had a bitter fall out in 2017. Sunil quit the show post that. Several celebs including Salman and Rishi Kapoor tried to intervene between the two but Sunil never agreed to comeback.

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch', Kapil Sharma recently opened up about the infamous fight, “Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo. (People said I hit him with a shoe, some said I got angry because my team ate before me...do you think I am like that ? All of this was cooked up. Neither Sunil claimed any of this happened, nor have I ever said that I said or did these things. A third person is narrating the incident and a fourth person is writing articles on it. You are writing about me, at least talk to me once).”

Sunil, who played popular characters like Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has now moved to Bollywood. After Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha', the actor will now be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. 

