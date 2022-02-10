Sunil Grover gives health update, says thank you to fans in his comical way

Headlines

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Heinrich Klaasen breaks many records with magnificent 83-ball 174

IND vs BAN: India loses to Bangladesh in Asia Cup after 11 years; Shubman Gill's hard-fought century goes in vain

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Heinrich Klaasen breaks many records with magnificent 83-ball 174

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

HomeTelevision

Television

Sunil Grover gives health update, says thank you to fans in his comical way

People's favourite comedian Sunil Grover tweeted after 15 days, and his post has cheered his million fans.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Comedian Sunil Grover has finally given his fans a sigh of relief, as he tweeted about his health and acknowledge the abundant love and prayers for him. The actor took his feeling to Twitter and confirmed that his treatment is still going on. He also thanked the audience in his unique way by saying, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!"

Here's the tweet

As soon he posted, he got poured with love and care from her followers. From artist to public, everyone expressed happiness to see Sunil's tweet. Actor Hiten Tejwani commented, "Take care bhaiji ..aur ek dum healthy ho jao jaldi." Gaurav Kapoor said, "Get well soon brother." "Jiyo! Grover saahab. #GetWellSoon India is praying for you," exclaimed a fan. 

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently underwent multiple bypass procedures at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai. Even though Sunil has been discharged from the hospital, there is a team of doctors that keeps a regular check on him. As per the latest reports, actor Salman Khan is playing a major role in Sunil's healthcare, and he is taking care of him. 

According to an India Today report, Salman has constantly been in touch with his team of doctors and took frequent updates on Sunil's health. A source quoted the portal saying that Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. While Sunil was in the hospital, Khan had kept a close check on the comedian's health. The source further asserted that the actor requested his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to assure everything goes well. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery. Even after Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manipur violence: 175 killed, 1108 injured in span of four months, say police

    SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Who face India in final if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out by rain?

    Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Dhadkan to get sequel after 23 years, director Dharmesh Darshan shares big update

    India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises the abundance of four fully fit fast bowlers ahead of World Cup

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture of giving a lift to a young cricketer on his bike wins hearts, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE