Sunil Grover gives health update, says thank you to fans in his comical way

People's favourite comedian Sunil Grover tweeted after 15 days, and his post has cheered his million fans.

Comedian Sunil Grover has finally given his fans a sigh of relief, as he tweeted about his health and acknowledge the abundant love and prayers for him. The actor took his feeling to Twitter and confirmed that his treatment is still going on. He also thanked the audience in his unique way by saying, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!"

Here's the tweet

Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,

Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling

Thoko taali — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 10, 2022

As soon he posted, he got poured with love and care from her followers. From artist to public, everyone expressed happiness to see Sunil's tweet. Actor Hiten Tejwani commented, "Take care bhaiji ..aur ek dum healthy ho jao jaldi." Gaurav Kapoor said, "Get well soon brother." "Jiyo! Grover saahab. #GetWellSoon India is praying for you," exclaimed a fan.

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently underwent multiple bypass procedures at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai. Even though Sunil has been discharged from the hospital, there is a team of doctors that keeps a regular check on him. As per the latest reports, actor Salman Khan is playing a major role in Sunil's healthcare, and he is taking care of him.

According to an India Today report, Salman has constantly been in touch with his team of doctors and took frequent updates on Sunil's health. A source quoted the portal saying that Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. While Sunil was in the hospital, Khan had kept a close check on the comedian's health. The source further asserted that the actor requested his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to assure everything goes well. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery. Even after Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine.