Sunil Grover drops clue about new project: Is he hinting at comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Since the last few days, the one question that has been troubling netizens and Sunila Grover fans is that whether the comedian-actor will make a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with several news reports claiming that the two have called it a truce after the intervention of superstar Salman Khan who also happens to be the producer of the show.

However, after the reports of Sunil's return on the talk-show surfaced, several media outlets also claimed that there won't be a reunion and that there's no probability of the comedian, who was earlier part of the show and enacted hit characters like 'Gutthi' and 'Dr Mashoor Gulati', returning.

Meanwhile, dropping a hint on whether or not he will make a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sunil himself put up a short video on his verified Instagram handle confirming that he sure is coming up with something huge for his fans.

Sunil quoted a Punjabi poem by Amrita Pritam, which goes as, "I will meet you yet again, don't know where and how...but will meet you yet again."

A KoiMoi report had recently suggested that Salman Khan who is the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has played a 'cupid' in reuniting Kapil and Sunil. Moreover, the portal also reported that recently, Kapil's makeup artist took to their Facebook page and shared a photo posing with Sunil, hinting at a reunion.

Earlier, when Bollywood Life had asked Sunil about making a comeback as Gutthi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he had said, "I am not reprising Gutthi. If Kapil and I are destined to work with each other again, we will. But, as of now, there are no such plans. Also, it is common for people to ask me something about Kapil, whenever I am doing a show. We do occasionally talk to each other. A lot of time has passed since I exited his show, and time changes many things."