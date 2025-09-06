Suniel Shetty left stunned as fan brings both wife and girlfriend to The Great Indian Kapil Show; Sanjay Dutt's reaction goes viral: Watch

A promo of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 shows an audience member shocking everyone by attending with both his wife and girlfriend, prompting hilarious reactions from Kapil, Sanjay, and Suniel.

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 promises a mix of nostalgia and laughter as Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty join Kapil on the couch. The duo will share stories from their golden era in films and reveal lesser-known moments from their friendship.

In a new promo, an audience member stunned everyone by announcing, “Today, I have come with both my wife and girlfriend.” Kapil Sharma, taken aback, reacted with, “Hein ji…?” while Sanjay Dutt jokingly warned him, “Teri toh…,” and Suniel Shetty stood up, applauding the man’s boldness. Sanjay even walked up to him asking, “Yeh aapne kaise kiya? Humne bhi seekha diijiye,” sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Another snippet from the episode shows Suniel and Sanjay recalling a political goof-up from years ago. Suniel revealed that Sanjay had once agreed to campaign for a friend, only to realise later that the friend was running against his father, veteran actor-politician Sunil Dutt. Laughing at the memory, Sanjay said, “I forgot yaar.”

Suniel added that he too was approached by the same friend but got a call from Sunil Dutt, who told him, “Beta, think about me also.” Suniel cheekily recalled thinking, “Your son didn’t think of you, so how could I think?”