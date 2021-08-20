Sumona Chakravarti says THIS about not being in promo as Archana Puran Singh shares clip from 'TKSS' set

Ever since the new season of hit comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was officially announced along with a promo and few photos shared by host Kapil Sharma, there's been renewed excitement among fans to see the 'TKSS' team tickle their funny bones.

However, when the promo was released, Sumona Chakravarti, who has previously been part of the show, was missing from it. Consequently, fans started speculating if she was giving this season a miss. But recently, Archana Puran Singh spilled the beans on Sumona being part of the show in a 'different avatar'. Archana Puran Singh told AajTak in Hindi, “If you believe Sumona isn't in the programme, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Sumona will be in the show, although her avatar will be totally different, she will be the same lovely Sumona to us."

And today (August 20), Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video clip with Sumona from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', ensuing fans that their favourite artist is very much part of the talk show.

In the video, Archana accompanied by Sumona dressed in a grey pantsuit can be heard saying, "Yeh wapis hai show mein. Hum enke bagair show nahi kar rahe hai. Aur yeh promo mein kyu nahi thi, yeh khud bataengi kisi din aapko (Sumona is part of the show. We aren't making the show without her. And why was she not in the promo, well, she'll tell you someday."

Sumona who could be seen laughing and giving various expressions as though she was a little embarrassed about the situation, said with a smile on her face, "Woh kisiko kabhi pata nahi chalega why I was not there in the promo."

Sumona then turns around and talks with Archana and then suddenly looks towards the camera and says, "Stars don't need promos." Archana reiterates the line with her and the two share a good laugh.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which went off ai in February this year, is all set to return with two star-studded specials with the casts of 'Bhuj' and 'Bell Bottom' on August 21 and 22, respectively.

The special guests on the revived show will be the 'Bell Bottom' actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani. 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be represented by Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. They will all be seen with their celebrity host, engaging in banter and also getting their leg pulled.

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti make a comeback on the show. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have also been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.