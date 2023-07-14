Headlines

Sumona Chakravarti says Kapil Sharma's jokes on her appearance upset her: 'The initial days were challenging...'

Sumona Chakravarti has opened up on being upset by Kapil Sharma's jokes on her lips when she started on The Kapil Sharma Show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Sumona Chakravarti, best known for playing Kapil Sharma’s wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, recently opened up about the time when she felt upset about her mouth and lips being subjects of the comedian’s mockery on the show. Sumona and Kapil share a good bond on the show but the actress recalled an incident when the comedian forgot his lines and cracked a joke on Sumona’s appearance instead, which upset her.

In a recent interview with Habit Coach, Sumona recalled the incident and said, “The initial days were a little challenging because I remember they made fun of my mouth. They tried it in the very first episode to crack a joke on my mouth, and it didn’t work. It fell flat, and not one soul laughed. Then they dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad.”

Sumona also shared how Archana Puran Singh was the one who reached out to her and comforted her when she was feeling low. She added, "I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘why are you upset?’ I said ‘they’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it.”

Recalling what Archana said to her, Sumona said, “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get.”

Sumona also revealed  that people often ask her about Kapil making fun of her mouth and question her, “How are you a part of this misogynist show?” The actress also shared how earlier she felt conscious and insecure about her lips and how that became a barrier for her to even apply a red lipstick but later things have turned around for her with the confidence and self acceptance she has gained over the years.

