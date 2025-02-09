Sumona Chakravarti opened up about her professional relationship with Kapil Sharma, and how she stood with her when every other was either getting fired or leaving him.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti opened up about her equation with Kapil Sharma and recalled how she stood with him when others were leaving him. A majority of the audience remembers the jodi of Kapil and Sumona from Comedy Nights with Kapil, and then The Kapil Sharma Show. But not many know that their first collaboration was in Comedy Circus.

Recently Sumona appeared on a podcast, and there she opened up about her professional life, and how she became a household name while working with Kapil Sharma. Speaking about her journey, Sumona said, "The Kapil Sharma Show gave me a lot of name, fame, and money. I have been working as an actor for 20 years now, an actor’s life is very difficult because the amount of rejection one faces is unreal. The money you earn on a project is for the time when you are not working because you don’t know how long it is going to be. Every actor doesn’t come from a well-connected business family, so we don’t have that kind of support.”

Before Comedy Circus, Sumona got fame by playing Ram Kapoor's sister in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. After Ekta Kapoor's show, she was approached for Comedy Circus. The comedy reality show was a new territory for her, but still, she took the challenge of teaming up with Kapil.

She recalled, "I was approached to be Kapil’s partner in Comedy Circus. I had not seen the show, I had done fiction but not hardcore comedy that too with a stand-up comedian. I thought I’d give it a try and did a season with him."

Calling it an 'unconventional pairing', Sumona revealed that the judges of Comedy Circus – Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan told her that Kapil’s partners either left him mid-way or got fired, and no one stuck around. "I was the first one who stuck through the years. For The Kapil Sharma Show, the mock shoot was done with somebody else, then he asked them to bring me, and we stuck together even when the channels, networks, and name changed. So, I went from Ram Kapoor’s sister to Kapil Sharma’s wife,” Sumona exclaimed. On the work front, Sumona was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.