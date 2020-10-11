Sumona Chakravarti of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame bids goodbye to her doggo after 12.5 years, feels hollow and numb

Sumona Chakravarti, best known for playing Bhoori Devi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' lost her pet dog Rooney on Friday. Sumona got a metallic replica of his paws framed along with a photo of his face. 'Rooney... The joyfulness that speaks forever...' could be seen written on the frame.

Sumona had lit a diya in front of the photo frame, and kept a vase of roses, in his memory. The actress also shared images of happier times she spent with 'her boy' - whether playing at home or travelling together.

"12.5 years... You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney leaving me empty, hollow & numb. My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace my Boy," she shared along with the pictures.

Here's her post:

Sumona's colleagues soon offered their condolences. Jennifer Winget wrote, "So sorry for your loss," while Urvashi Dholakia commented, "My baby, he is in a happy space, will always pray for him being at peace."

Tanaaz Irani tried to lift Sumona's spirits saying that she has a pet that looks exactly like Rooney and that Chakravarti can come visit him whenever she feels like.

She shared, "Rip Rooney. If it makes you feel better. My St Bernard Eminem looks exactly like him. You can come and visit anytime dear. Lots of love to you." Sumona, in turn, replied and wrote, "You will surely see me then."

On the work front, Sumona is associated with Kapil Sharma since nearly seven years. They featured together in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and are now part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.