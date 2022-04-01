Sumona Chakravarti BREAKS SILENCE on reports of quitting The Kapil Sharma Show

Sumona Chakravarti has finally broken her silence on the rumours about her quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and ending her long association with Kapil Sharma for a new show. As per the report on India.com, Sumona is not leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, and she has shared that her upcoming travel-based show will be completed within a month. Chakravarti added, "Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either." She further added that the Shonar Bangla show is a short one-month commitment that facilitates both her passions for travel and being a proud Bengali, she singed the show.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma and his shows. But it seems like Sumona has decided to move on to new opportunities. The Bengali beauty has decided to host a travel-based show for Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest called Shonar Bengal. The show will take us through the discovery of the Bengal state through Sumona's eyes, and it will explore the state like never before. The show will be a 10-episodic series, and Chakravarti is elated to be a part of the show.

While speaking to Tribune, the actress said that she got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of her childhood, but from a distance. Sumona believes that being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for her. "I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show," says Sumona. The actress even shared that when the team at Zee Zest reached out to her, she immediately thought this was something she would love to be a part of. The actress added, "I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal."