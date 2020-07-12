Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul share the first and cutest photo of their baby boy Ved

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy earlier this year amid coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. They named him Ved Vyas and since then he is the apple of their eyes. Now, the couple took to their Instagram pages and shared the first look of their son. In the photo, Ekta is seen holding her beautiful baby in her arms and is fast asleep. The actor, on the other hand, is seen keeping a minimal smile.

Sumeet posted the photo and wrote, "Mama’s boy... #ved #vedvyas". While Ekta captioned the photo stating, "Being a mother isn’t an easy job but it’s definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there’s no greater honour, love and blessing. #maahood #merabeta #ved".

Check out their posts below:

Earlier while discussing parenthood, Sumeet had said in an interview, "So far, it has been good and lovely. My wife Ekta (Kaul) and I, are discovering something new every day. I'm still quite clueless and so is she. We don't know what the baby really wants when he cries." The actor had also shared the kind of bond, he wanted to have with his little one and had stated, "I hope I'm well equipped to help him out when he comes to me to discuss anything — emotional, financial or anything else. Also, one thing that I'd like him to learn from me is to never give up in any situation in life."

For the uninitiated, Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot on September 15, 2018.