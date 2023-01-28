Search icon
Sumbul Touqeer’s sizzling dance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang goes viral, WATCH video

The ‘Besharam Rang’ song made an entry in Bigg Boss 16 too as Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan came to the house during Friday’s episode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Sumbul Touqeer’s sizzling dance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang goes viral, WATCH video
Sumbul Touqeer in Bigg Boss house

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan is doing superb business at the box office and the film’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ is still topping the chart and is gaining popularity with each passing day.

The ‘Besharam Rang’ song made an entry in Bigg Boss 16 too as Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan came to the house during Friday’s episode. During the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan danced on Besharam Rang and left Farah and Anil stunned with her sexy and bold moves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

The video of Sumbul’s dance on Besharam Rang has now gone viral on social media with netizens hailing the young actress for her sizzling moves.

Anil Kapoor also praised Sumbul for her scintillating performance in high heels. Farah Khan compared Sumbul to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and said, ‘You were no less than Deepika in this song.’ The other housemates also praised Sumbul’s dance moves.

