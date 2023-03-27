Sumbul Touqeer reacts to MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight, says 'every relationship has different phases'

Credit: Sumbul Touqeer-MC Stan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have been in news because of their feud. Recently, Abdu confessed that his friendship with the rapper is over. Now, Sumbul Touqeer reacted to their fight while speaking to the paps.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Sumbul can be heard saying that both Abdu and MC love each other. She also mentioned that every relationship has ups and downs, and different phases. She further added that they both love each other and things will be fine soon.

Watch video:

Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Isse kehte hai POSITIVITY situation kaisi bhi ho positive socho positive bolo.” The second one said, “Aww!! Our girl #SumbulTouqeerKhan. Look how beautifully she's supporting Stan and Stan. She always stands with Mandali. Mandali forever!! We love you StanSum.” The third one said, “She speaks so maturely, never lets anyone down in public, hats of to #SumbulTouqeerKhan respect to you.” The fourth one said, “My mature girl ..so sensible always..her optimistic nature l loveeee you, my baby.”

Earlier, Shiv Thakare, who's known as the mastermind and the leader of their group aka mandali has shared his views about the differences between his friends. While speaking to Zoom, Shiv called the ongoing feud a 'normal misunderstanding' between good friends and that they will soon mend their ways.

"Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Do din mein 'Love you MC,' 'Love you Abdu' hoga. Ye ruthna-manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won't grow. In the next two days they will be saying love you to each other, 'love you MC' and 'love you Abdu.' Such petty arguments happen within friends)." As Shiv Thakare is close to both of them, he will probably play an important role in their patch-up.

