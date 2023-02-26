Sumbul Touqeer asks fans for suggestions as she buys new house in Mumbai: Watch

Credit: Sumbul/Instagram

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has purchased a new house in Mumbai and shared a video informing her fans about it. In the video, Sumbul can be seen showing her flat and saying that the construction work of her house is still going on. She also asked her fans for their suggestions so that she can design her flat more beautifully.

While introducing her architect Radhika in the video, she wrote in the caption, "Naya Ghar (new house), work in progress, must give your views." Her architect also mentioned, "So I am grateful and blessed to announce that I am designing a house for my FavA@sumbul_touqeer. Thanks to God and My family for supporting me throughout. To All the Sumbul fans please share your ideas, I will try to incorporate them as per my design"

Post Sumbul's video, many of her industry friends and fans congratulated her. One of her fans wrote, "share your interior theme or what u actually wants.i myself an architect.after knowing ur desired things we can suggest u babbyyy. also big fan from Bangladesh." The second one said, "Sab kuch apni pasand se karo ye tumhara ghar h khud ko importance do sumbul jo karo apni pasand se karo him sab tumhari Khushi se khush hai."

The third one said, "Sumbul please alexa ko gher me add Krna my bhulna ..I love alexa..." The fourth person commented, "Bhagwan Tumhen Har EK Khushi De Main Dil se bahut khush hun Tumhare Liye Har man Baap Ko Tum Jaisi Beti Mile Mere bacche ko Kisi Ki Najar Na Lage love you." Another person wrote, "so happy for you baby U deserve everything It's all ur hard work which make me feel proud as ur fan Itnii si age me itna kuch it just bcz of ur hardwork and pure heart sole Many more to come."

On the work front, Sumbul was also recently seen in the reality show Big Boss 16. (With inputs from IANS)

