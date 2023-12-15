Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale blessed with a baby girl; Tabu, Sunil Grover, Raveena Tandon congratulate couple

The comedian couple Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha shared the good news through a video on Instagram, seeking the blessings of their well-wishers.

Popular singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple shared the news with their fans through a video in which Sugandha can be seen lying down on a hospital bed and Bhosale making an announcement about the arrival of the baby.

In the video, Sanket shared the good news with his fans and said, “Aur aaj ki taaza khabar yeh hai ki main baap ban gaya hoon aur yeh (Sugandha) maa ban gayi hai (Today’s latest news is I have become a father and she has become a mother). He asked Sugandha, who was on the hospital bed to say “hello”, “Aare maa zara hello toh karo”. They also shared a glimpse of the baby, although with a heart emoji covering her face.

Sanket shared the video with the caption, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL...Please keep showering your Love and Blessings."

Soon after the post, several fans and celebs congratulated the duo. Tabu congratulated with a clap emojis. Harshdeep Kaur mentioned, “Congratulations!!!!!! Bahut bahut saara pyaaaaar..Our little Dilbaro is here" Raveena Tandon wrote, “Congratulations..love and blessings." Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl..jai mata di.” Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby!”

On the work front, Sugandha is known for participating in The Kapil Sharma Show with Sanket. She was also seen in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. On the other side, Sanket made his mimicry debut with the 2012 Laugh India Laugh and he also appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Night with Tubelight, The Drama Company, Gangs of Filmistan, Zee Comedy Show Case Toh Banta Hai, and others.