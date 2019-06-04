Headlines

Television

'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera' actor Helly Shah faints on the sets owing to stress of playing a double role

As per reports in a daily, TV actor Helly Shah fainted on the sets of 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera' as she got exhausted playing a double role.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 08:49 AM IST

Television actor Helly Shah is currently busy with her stint as a double role in the show Sufiyaana Pyaar Mera. On the show, she plays the role of both Saltanat Shah and Kaynaat Shah. Helly is paired opposite Rajveer Singh, who is seen as Zaroon Shah. The show aired from June 1, 2019, and within a few days of the show, Helly's health took a toll on her. As per reports in Bombay Times, the actor fainted on the sets recently.

Playing a double role did not go well with Helly and she fainted due to sheer exhaustion. Talking about the same, the actor stated to BT, "I was diagnosed with viral infection; working for 15 hours every day has taken a toll on my health. Though it is a great opportunity to play a double role, I was suffering from exhaustion. I could not even afford to take a day off since I was required for almost every scene. Finally, my body gave up."

She added, "The production house was kind enough to let me rest it out. Since we don’t have a bank of episodes, we feel guilty to even ask for a day off. I hope that the issue is resolved soon, and all of us get time to unwind from our gruelling schedules."

Helly was even asked about the reports of her requesting the makers to chop off one of the roles. To which she replied, "No, those are just rumours. I am okay playing both the roles."

