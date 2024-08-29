Twitter
Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates' verifications

Television

Sudhanshu Pandey unfollows Rupali Ganguly, producer Rajan Shahi after announcing exit from Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey has unfollowed Rupali Ganguly, and Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

    Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, known for his role as Vanraj Shah in the popular show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, has left the show after four years. He announced his departure during an Instagram live session, surprising his 2.2 million fans.

    Sudhanshu thanked his fans for their constant support and love throughout his time on the show. He described his decision to leave as significant and mentioned that he departed following the Raksha Bandhan episode.

    Now, fans have noticed that theactor has unfollowed Rupali Ganguly, producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram. This move has sparked controversy. Although Sudhanshu Pandey's live video didn’t mention any conflict with Rupali Ganguly or Rajan Shahi, media reports are suggesting otherwise.

    Some reports claim that his departure was due to a fallout with Rupali Ganguly, the show's lead character, which led to his exit. Another report suggests that Sudhanshu Pandey had a fallout with Rajan Shahi, which led to his decision to leave the show.

    Both Rajan and Sudhanshu have unfollowed each other on social media, which supports this claim. Additionally, some reports indicate that Sudhanshu might not have left the show voluntarily but could have been asked to leave. However, there is no clear information on this matter at the moment.

    In the live session, Sudhanshu said, "Main pichle chaar saal se roz pahuch raha hun aapke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. (For the past four years, I've been entering your homes daily through a TV show, portraying a character that has received both immense love and criticism. However, I believe that criticism is also a form of love, as it shows that my performance has evoked strong emotions. If you hadn't criticized my character, I would have felt that I wasn't doing justice to the role)."

    He further shared, "I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se main show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko, (I haven't been part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode, and since my audience hasn't questioned my absence, I feel responsible to inform you all personally).""

    He ended by saying that he's not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa, but he's thankful for all the love, respect and support. "I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," Sudhanshu concluded. 

