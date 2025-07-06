Sudhanshu Pandey says he 'had to take medications' while working on Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly: 'Don’t care whether...'

Sudhanshu admitted that getting into the mindset of Vanraj often took him to a dark emotional space, which wasn’t easy to escape

After reaching the top five on the reality show The Traitors, actor Sudhanshu Pandey has revealed that his time on the TV show Anupamaa took a serious emotional toll on him. Known for playing Vanraj Shah, a layered and emotionally intense character, Sudhanshu shared how deeply the role affected him off-screen.

Playing Vanraj Left a Lasting Impact

Sudhanshu admitted that getting into the mindset of Vanraj often took him to a dark emotional space, which wasn’t easy to escape. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "I have touched upon certain spaces where it’s been hard for me to get back to normal on an immediate basis. It takes a little time—maybe a few days sometimes. That’s why, in Hollywood, you hear of actors like Dustin Hoffman who played certain characters and had to go to rehab for a few months afterwards. So yeah, you’ve got to be willing to take that risk, you know? And for an actor, I think… You need to know where to draw the line when you’re playing a certain character."

Aware of the Risks, But Still Gives His All

Even though he sees himself as a balanced person, Sudhanshu acknowledged that these dark phases do affect him. While working on Anupamaa, he often had to go to painful emotional depths.

He added, "I’ve even had to take medication for pain and aches sometimes, because I’ve gone so deeply into the character. But that’s just how I am as an actor. I don’t care whether it’s television or OTT,I give my 100% to everything I play."

Quiet Exit From Anupamaa in 2024

Sudhanshu was a part of Anupamaa for four years before stepping away from the show in 2024. Though he didn’t disclose the exact reason behind his departure, it’s clear the role had a lasting emotional effect on him.