Rupali Ganguly's on-screen husband, Sudhanshu Pandey reacted to the claims made by Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has reacted to huge claims Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter imposed on her. Rupali aka Anupamaa left her fans worried after her stepdaughter Esha Verma made some serious allegations against the actress, including mentally and physically harassing her and breaking the family.

Sudhanshu, popularly known for playing Rupali's husband Vanraj Shah in a hit TV series has shared his views on Rupali's turbulent phase. While speaking to News18, Sudhanshu asserted that though it's a personal matter, he doesn't want to comment much on it. But he added that every person goes through a tough phase, and God does help to overcome it.

He said, "I would rather not speak about it because it is a very personal matter. I have nothing to do with her personal life. It is not good to speak about somebody else’s personal life. I think it is not required. Everybody goes through phases in their life and I think we all deal with them ourselves. Rest is left to god."

Esha Verma's serious allegation made on Rupali

Esha Verma, accused Rupali of having an affair with her father, Ashwin Verma, while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna. Esha also alleged that Rupali’s son was "illegitimate" and claimed that Rupali had gotten pregnant before marrying Ashwin. Rupali had remained quiet about the accusations until now.

After Esha made such huge claims, Rupali filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against her. Later, Esha deleted the posts and even turned her social media accounts private.

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, explained the situation to the portal and stated "Our client asserts that the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly by you against her are profoundly degrading. These actions have damaged her reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses.”

