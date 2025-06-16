Sudhanshu Pandey discusses what made him excited for The Traitors, his advice to makers before signing him for the show, and also comments on his co-contestant, Apoorva Mukhija. Sudhanshu also explains why Gen-Z is a 'lost' generation.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, popularly known as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, is currently in the reality show The Traitors. The Karan Johar-hosted show is based on the Dutch series De Verraders, and it stars several popular influencers and celebrities who can go to any limit to survive in the show. The first three episodes premiered on Prime Video, and Sudhanshu joins DNA India, discussing many aspects of life. Pandey adds what made him choose The Traitors. He mentions his one condition to the makers, and said, "As an actor, yeh mere liye bhi hairaani ki baat hai that I'm doing a reality show. Bas, I told them that if this show is even remotely close to the popular show (Bigg Boss), I would refuse. However, when the makers convinced him that this show is not at all similar to BB, and sent him the footage of the OG show, that's what made me assured about trying my luck here."

Speaking about Bigg Boss, Sudhanshu confesses that he was approached almost 'every year' before Anupamaa, for the Salman Khan-hosted show, but he rejected several times. Ask Sudhanshu to share his reason, and he adds, "As soon as I get a call, I say no. I believe that somebody like me, with a lot of hard work, can't put my goodwill, respect, dignity at stake for the people who come into Bigg Boss." He further adds, "Not all of them, but there are some very notorious people. I will protect myself in such an atmosphere, and rather, not be in that space. This is why I picked Traitors, because this is very unique."

In the show, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija is also playing mind games with Sudhanshu and other contestants. Pandey shares his comment on Gen-Z and calls them a 'lost' generation, saying "Gen-Z jo hai na, they're living a lie in their life. Because I feel that they're so consumed by what they need to do or say or how to conduct themselves to attract eyeballs. Amid this race, they forget their origins- where they come from, what they are, where they belong, they are not in real life."

Explaining further his take on Gen-Ze, he said, "A lot of Gen-Z and people start trolling them, reacting to their post or statement, then... I'm talking Gen-Z in general. A lot of Gen-Z people are so lost in their lives. And then they start to cry, saying, 'this isn't me' and this is not my real side. Why get into the space, just to get attention from people?" Sunjay clarified that the influencers shouldn't consider followers with fans."Those are only followers you get; they're not your fans. People like to see a tamasha, and that's why they are following you. This isn't fandome. Portray your real self."

Sudhanshu Pandey corrects himself. saying, "Some are very sharp. I'm not showing that all Gen-Z are lost. But be what they are praying." Speaking about Apoova Mukhija, Sudhanshu says, "She's a very intelligent, sharp kid. I just feel their energies should be channelised in the right direction. I think they're whole energy is channelised in the wrong things, that's what I believe in him."