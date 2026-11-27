Ex-Roadie Shambhavi Sharma claimed that her ambition of establishing herself in the entertainment industry got buried as she didn't get support from her husband, Suraj Berry, and father-in-law Sudesh Berry.

Actor Sudesh Berry has finally reacted to his daughter-in-law Shambhavi Sharma's claims that she never got support from him or his family for her acting career. Shambhavi, a former actress, rose to popularity with Roadies 5.0. She recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan podcast and opened up about how her dream of becoming an actress took a backseat after she married Suraj Berry, Sudesh Berry's son. Sharma claimed that neither Suraj nor his family helped her pursue her career in the entertainment industry. While reflecting on his views on Shambhavi, Sudesh clarified that he has always encouraged newcomers; he cannot determine anyone's success.

I can't help her achieve something that's not in her destiny

While speaking to SCREEN, Sudesh stated that he has always encouraged newcomers in the industry, whether they are related to him or not. Sudesh addressed Shambhavi as his daughter but stated that he couldn't help her to achieve something that was never destined for her. "I've always encouraged every newcomer I've come across in the industry, whether we're related or not. Shambhavi is not just my daughter-in-law, but my daughter. They're all my sons and daughters. But I can't help them achieve something that's not in their destiny." Sudesh shared his own experience and affirmed that he never chased stardom, so how can he help her or Suraj get it?

Sudesh Berry: 'If you don't have it in your fate, nobody can help you'

Sudesh continued, "I've always had faith in a higher power. If stardom is in your fate, nobody can stop you from getting it. Similarly, if you don't have it in your fate, nobody can help you achieve it either. Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?"

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Sudesh refused to entertain or comment on Shambhavi's statements. "Whatever she's saying reflects her state of being. My state of being is very different. I'm just grateful to be at my happiest and healthiest at 60+. That's what was in my destiny." He concluded, "Whether you're Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, it was in your destiny that you'd become a superstar. That's what they've maintained too."