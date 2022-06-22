Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Eleven takes on Vecna in epic finale

Headlines

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

DNA | Why Indian doctors are in high demand in foreign countries

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

Violence in Manipur continues; Mizoram CM appeals for peace, will the normalcy return? | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeTelevision

Television

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Eleven takes on Vecna in epic finale

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: The trailer shows Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 volume 2 of its massively popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things, hinting at what's to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show's penultimate season.

READ: Stranger Things 4: Netflix to add content warning in wake of Texas school shooting

 

The trailer shows Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insists she's "not ready" at this point in her training to return to her former level of power. He says to her, "your friends are not prepared for this fight," and adds ominously, "Hawkins will fall."

While only two new episodes are debuting in volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap. The show will be streaming on Netflix from July 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and immediately gained a massive, dedicated fan base. 

Season 4's first seven episodes broke the record for Netflix's biggest ever premiere weekend, and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn. Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE