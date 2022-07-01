Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: Netizens plead makers ‘not to kill Steve Harrington,' say 'they aren't ready for it'

Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will air on Netflix soon, and people are already pleading that their worst nightmare of Steve Harrington's death shouldn't become true. Several netizens have taken their concern to Twitter, and the social media is flooded with their request not to kill such a lovable character.

A netizen added, "the way steve harrington went from "I'll have your daughter home by 8" to "you better have my kids home by 8." Another netizen asserted, "me waiting for the inevitable disaster that stranger things volume 2 and vecna will be since I refuse to trust the duffer bros." A user predicted, "if they kill steve harrington tomorrow, i will turn into vecna and destroy everyone idc. #StrangerThings4."

Check out some reactions

If Steve Harrington dies I'm coming for you Netflix #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/Ws6vrdoUDt — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) June 26, 2022

me if something bad happens to steve harrington in #StrangerThings4 vol. 2 tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/kpVcgvIYQI — (@sthingsthinker) June 30, 2022

Me getting ready for the “gore” and “multiple deaths” in Stranger Things 4: Vol 2 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/Q9z5hIYBpG — Musthahahniffff(@ahmedmunsiph) June 30, 2022

if they kill steve harrington tomorrow, i will turn into vecna and destroy everyone idc. #StrangerThings4 June 30, 2022

steve harrington will not die.

steve harrington will not die.

steve harrington will not die.

steve harrington will not die.

steve harrington will not die.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/A5LdOWfAQ8 — (@daemaniee) July 1, 2022

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 volume 2 of its massively popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things, hinting at what's to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show's penultimate season. The trailer shows Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insists she's "not ready" at this point in her training to return to her former level of power. He says to her, "your friends are not prepared for this fight," and adds ominously, "Hawkins will fall." While only two new episodes are debuting in volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap. The show will be streaming on Netflix from July 1.