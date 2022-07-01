Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: Netflix crashes as makers drop finale on platform, angry netizens react

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2/Twitter

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2, the epic finale of the blockbuster hit series on Netflix was dropped on the OTT giant today amid much anticipation among fans. The massively popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things finale's teaser had hinted at what's to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show's finale season. And while excited fans were waiting with bated breath for the finale to drop, well when it did today (July 1), Netflix crashed to the disappointment of the hundreds of Stranger Things' loyal fanbase.

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment and rage. Some even lashed out at the OTT giant.

Check out the tweets below:

Me excited for part 2 of stranger things vs. me realizing Netflix crashed #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/MiNtMahxJw — Monica Cuevas (@monicacuevasx) July 1, 2022

ITS BEEN 5 MINUTES HOW DID WE CRASH NETFLIX ALREADY #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/HdQIn54AsU — (@hopewrlfd) July 1, 2022

NETFLIX THIS NOT THE TIME TO DO THIS RN #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/NZOa2BI8OT — S I R E N A (@OhSooSpoiled) July 1, 2022

scener crashed but atleast david is proud of us #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/05Z2TseAdn — mad ST4 SPOILERS (@maxmfyld) July 1, 2022

so proud the stranger things fans are crashing netflix but so irritated I can't fucking watch it lmao #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gfyqHpVWHP — IV (@IV02814928) July 1, 2022

FIX NETFLIX RIGHT NOW I SWEAR TO GOD #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/d314smh5mV July 1, 2022

me waiting for netflix to start working again since it crashed so i can see volume 2 of #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/3sWZot17o2 — kare bear (@karen_cxbral) July 1, 2022



The trailer of Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 showed Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insisted she's "not ready" at this point in her training to return to her former level of power. He says to her, "your friends are not prepared for this fight," and adds ominously, "Hawkins will fall."

While only two new episodes are debuting in volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and immediately gained a massive, dedicated fan base.

Season 4's first seven episodes broke the record for Netflix's biggest ever premiere weekend, and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14, as per Variety.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.