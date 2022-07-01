Search icon
Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: Netflix crashes as makers drop finale on platform, angry netizens react

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: The trailer of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 showed Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2, the epic finale of the blockbuster hit series on Netflix was dropped on the OTT giant today amid much anticipation among fans. The massively popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things finale's teaser had hinted at what's to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show's finale season. And while excited fans were waiting with bated breath for the finale to drop, well when it did today (July 1), Netflix crashed to the disappointment of the hundreds of Stranger Things' loyal fanbase. 

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment and rage. Some even lashed out at the OTT giant.

The trailer of Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 showed Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insisted she's "not ready" at this point in her training to return to her former level of power. He says to her, "your friends are not prepared for this fight," and adds ominously, "Hawkins will fall."

While only two new episodes are debuting in volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap. 

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and immediately gained a massive, dedicated fan base. 

Season 4's first seven episodes broke the record for Netflix's biggest ever premiere weekend, and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14, as per Variety.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

