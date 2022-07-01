Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: Millie Bobby Brown starrer sparks meme fest as climax leaves fans surprised

Stranger Things/Instagram

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: The highly anticipated second instalment of the blockbuster hit Netflix series Stranger Things 4 Vol 2, was released today. After seeing the final two supersized episodes of the show's finale season, viewers have sobbed and expressed astonishment at the climax, which was teased in the finale's trailer for the hugely popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Here's a look at how viewers felt about the series without giving away any major plot points or disclosing what actually transpired.





Stranger Things, a Netflix original series created by Matt and Ross Duffer, debuted in 2016 and attracted an enormous, devoted fan base right away. The first seven episodes of Season 4 smashed the previous record for Netflix's biggest opening weekend, and as of June 14, according to Variety, Season 4 is already the most popular English-language Netflix season with over 781 million hours of viewing.

Shawn Levy, Curtis Gwinn, and the Duffer brothers served as executive producers for season 4 of the show.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine are among the cast members of the Netflix original series Stranger Things.