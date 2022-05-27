Stranger Things 4: Netflix to add content warning in wake of Texas school shooting

Credit: Stranger Things Netflix/Instagram

Netflix has added the last-minute content warning to Stranger Things Season 4 as viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing due to the ‘recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas’.

A declaimer has been added by Netflix to Friday’s premiere in order to warn people about ‘graphic violence involving children’ in the first scene. The warning reads, “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

“Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” has also been added.

The warning has been added after 21 people, including 18 children and 3 adults, were shot dead inside an elementary school in Texas, when a gunman opened fire inside the institute. The gunman has also been shot dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Netflix spokesperson stated, “We decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic.” However, the warning will only be shown to the people of the United States.

The official description of Stranger Things season four reads, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”