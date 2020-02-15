'Stranger Things 4': Jim Hopper aka David Harbour is alive, taken to Russia; check out new promo

Headlines

'Celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad slams Rohit Sharma and Co after 2nd ODI loss vs West Indies

Situation in Manipur 'very serious', govt not taking strong steps: Opposition MPs after visiting state

Pakistan: 35 dead, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Watch: Afghan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

'Celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad slams Rohit Sharma and Co after 2nd ODI loss vs West Indies

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

HomeTelevision

Television

'Stranger Things 4': Jim Hopper aka David Harbour is alive, taken to Russia; check out new promo

David Harbour, who became a household name as Jim Hopper will return on 'Stranger Things' season four after fans presumed him dead at the end of season three.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the season three cliffhanger, actor David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Harbour's hard-hitting police chief was presumed dead at the end of Netflix's Stranger Things season three, though fans were speculating that he was somehow still alive.

Now, the Duffer Brothers have officially confirmed the return of Hopper for season four, which is currently in production, reports hollywoodreporter.com. "We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," brothers Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in a message written to fans "from Russia with love".

"It's not all good news for our 'American'. He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything.

"Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American," they continued.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy said: "From the start, Stranger Things has been inspiring to all of us lucky enough to work on it. My adventure here in Lithuania in bringing the reveal of the 'American' to life has been a huge challenge but an even bigger inspiration, and we are so thankful to the city of Vilnius and the beautiful country of Lithuania for their hospitality. The Duffers and I have been working alongside the brilliant Netflix team for months to pull off this surprise. All the hard work was worth it, however, to bring our fans - the greatest fans in the world, this epic reveal they`ve been hoping and waiting for. And this is only the beginning."

As part of the announcement, Netflix also released the first official footage from Stranger Things season four, featuring a new look for Hopper.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE