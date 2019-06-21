'Stranger Things 3' trailer: Eleven ready to fight super-creepy monsters yet again

That long-awaited moment is here! Stranger Things season 3 is coming your way soon, and the makers have dropped in a super eerie trailer of the hit horror, sci-fi, drama series. The previous two seasons of the show received massive love from the audiences.

The trailer of Stranger Things 3 begins with a creepy voice. While Eleven closes the gates to the creepy Upside Down, she hears a voice that would bring anybody the chills. "You let us in," the voice narrates, adding, "And now, you are going to have to let us stay."

What follows is a realization - that while closing the gate, Eleven locked someone who appears like the Mind Flayer in the outside world, along with them. As soon as the kids realize what is going on around them, a battle is what follows right after. That in short makes for the whole spine-chilling trailer.

Watch it here:

The trailer however is not the first from the thrid season. Makers had released their first trailer back in March, that showed the kids and adults of Hawkins come face-to-face with fun and danger at the mall, the pool and the local Fun Fair. The series, which promises to be never-seen-before, is slated to commence on July 4.