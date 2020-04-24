Straight from 90s! Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj, Rajeshwari Sachdeva to reunite for virtual 'Antakshari'

annu kapoor, durga jasraj, pallavi joshi, Renuka Shahane, Antakshari

Back in the 90s, veteran actor Annu Kapoor turned host with the musical game show, Antakshari aired on Zee TV. The hit show started in 1993 and went on till 2005. During this tenure, he was joined by four female hosts including Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva. Now the four talented ladies are all set to turn into hosts once again by hosting a virtual Game of Antakshari during The Future of Life Festival to be held on April 30, 2020.

Talking about the same, Pallavi said in a statement to IANS, "Acting was the primary profession of all four of us. Yet, it was music that brought us together and made us lifelong friends. All these three wonderfully wonderful actors are not just beautiful looking people, but they have got beautiful souls. Rajeshwari is probably one of the best actors that I have ever come across. I am a big, big fan of hers. On the other hand, Renuka, I think, has the best smile in the whole of India. And as for Durga, she is simply the most amazing."

She concluded by saying, "What combines all four of us is the wackiest sense of humour that all of us share. I am eagerly looking forward to this session with my friends."

However, Annu Kapoor won't be a part of the show which will be lead by these female co-hosts On the original show, there were teams namely Deewane, Mastane and Parwaane. We have to wait and watch how the format is set to be for the online event.