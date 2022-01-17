Srishty Rode shares sizzling hot photo in printed swimsuit, fans react

TV star Srishty Rode, who was also part of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’, often mesmerises her fans with her sizzling hot pictures on social media. She usually flaunts her sexy curves on Instagram.

On Monday, the actress dropped a sizzling hot picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “My Kind Of Monday Blues.” In the picture, she can be seen wearing a swimsuit and having a good time in the pool. On her pic, one of her fans wrote, “You seem to be God’s most exquisite work of art.” While another wrote, “Bhaar nikal jaao nahi toh thand lag jaayegi.”

Srishty is a true style icon. Take a look:

Last year, Srishty posted a few pictures which became the talk of the town. In the pictures, Srishty Rode was seen draped in only a white blanket, showing off her bare back as she puts on a beautiful smile on her face while relaxing on the artificial grass laid on the terrace of her stay.

In the backdrop, one could see greenery and the sea. With the best view in the background, Srishty was sipping a cup of coffee while posing topless for the photos. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Woke up like this."

For the unversed, Srishty, who is Rubina Dilaik's best friend, participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. However, she regrets being part of the 12th season of the show. When The Times Of India asked Srishty if she was glad to be the part of 'Bigg Boss 12', she had replied in an earlier interview, "Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn't put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn't show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people."