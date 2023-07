Stills of Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape from their wedding

On July 1, actress Sreejita De got married to her long-time beau and fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany, and she announced her wedding on social media.

Sreejita De was also seen in Bigg Boss 16, and Micheal appeared on the show as the special guest.