Squid Game 2 teaser: Brutal Korean drama returns, promises more bloodshed, Netflix show to stream from...

Squid Game, the global sensation from Netflix, is back with its second season after a three-year gap

The wait is over for fans of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game.' The makers have announced that Squid Game 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, just after Christmas.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, the makers also announced that the third season will be the final one. "The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming on December 26. The Final Season coming 2025," read Netflix's official accounts on Instagram.

In the teaser shared, a new set of contestants is seen playing a deadly game, watched by red and black-clad workers as they fall on a running track.

This second season comes more than three years after the first season became a global sensation in 2021. Director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his excitement about the new season. He said, "It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season."

"On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of 'Squid Game'.' It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in 'Squid Game' after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," he added.

As per Variety, new additions to the second season of the international hit series are Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D.P.).

Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk won Emmys for their work on the first season of Squid Game. Hwang will continue as executive producer along with Kim Ji-yeon.

