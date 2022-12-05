Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed calls Kashish Thakur boring, says 'we are different'

Credit: Urfi Javed-MTV/Instagram

Urfi Javed and Kashish Thakur, who are making heaines because of their chemistry in Splitsvilla X4, are now seen fighting with each other on the dating-based reality show hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bujlani.

Urfi even calls Kashish ‘boring’ and asked him to shut his mouth. After a few male contestants try to fill Urfi's ears against Kashish, Urfi tries to figure out who is wrong and who is right. Moreover, a huge fight breaks out between Kashish and Aagaz Akhtar for this whole reason.

Finally, Kashish tried to clarify his point by saying, “Uorfi, tell me one thing.” Uorfi said, “Just shut up.”Kashish replied, “I am not going to shut up. Don’t tell me this.” Urfi added, “My nature is different and I am fun loving. You are really boring. ‘Agar mai kisi se chipak jau to bolo’ (If I go and stick with someone, then say anything).”

Kashish said, “Uorfi, we are very different personalities.” To this, Urfi agreed and said, “Yes, we are very different and I don’t want to be with you.” To this, Kashish said, "Yes, same." Earlier, Both were seen sharing some romantic moments with Uorfi doing everything to woo the Roadies Xtreme winner.

She expressed her feelings for him by saying, "Maine toh haan kardi hai, ab tumhari bari (I already said yes and now it’s your turn). I will come and convince your mother too. I know I am extremely outgoing and controversial, but no one knows who the real Uorfi is.”



Earlier, the host of Splitsvilla X4 Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her. Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says, "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab."

Urfi replies, "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone`s imagination." Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing Chalo Ishq Ladaaye.