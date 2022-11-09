Splitsvilla X4 makers drop first look poster featuring Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, share other details

Credit: MTV/Instagram

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is back with another season. This time, Arjun Bijlani has replaced Rannvijay Singha who hosted Splitsvilla from the eighth to the thirteenth season.

Recently, the official page of MTV dropped the first look poster of the show. In the poster, Sunny Leone has turned into a mermaid while Arjun can be seen posing with her. Sharing the poster, the page wrote, “#SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun ne plan kiya hai kuch khaas iss baar. Kyunki pyaar paane ke liye ab karna hoga samundar paar! Watch #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @wildstoneofficial & @onn_premiumwear, starts 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7pm. Only on MTV & Voot!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is all set to be seen on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4. Urfi, who is known for her unique fashion sense and has been part of several TV shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more, talked about participating in the show as a contestant.

Urfi said that she has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being romantic the actress is more excited about being part of it. She was dating the TV actor Paras Kalnawat in 2017 but later, they parted ways. Although recently, a video of her dancing with her ex-boyfriend went viral on social media.

She said about being part of the show, “I’ve been following MTV Splitsvilla for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I`m a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this.”

The last season was hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny, the new season will see Arjun replacing Rannvijay. Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput defeated Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav and emerged as the winners. Splitsvilla X4 is going to start on November 12 on MTV. (With inputs from IANS)