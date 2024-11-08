Television actor Nitin Chauhan passes away at the age of 35. His co-stars express grief.

Television actor Nitin Chauhan, who is best known for reality show Splitsvilla and popular TV show Crime Petrol, passed away at the age of 35. His co-stars confirmed his demise.

Nitin's last on-screen appearance was in SAB TV's daily Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars from the show, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh, confirmed the news of his death and their posts have fans speculating if it was suicide.

While sharing a picture of herself with Nitin, Vibhuti Thakur wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body (sic)." Actor Sudeep Sahir also paid tribute to his co-actor on Instagram and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy."

Nitin rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2. The actor hailed from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and was also a part of MTV's reality show Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, and Crime Patrol. His father has rushed to Mumbai to claim his son's mortal remains. More details are yet awaited.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.