Splitsvilla: Arjun Bijlani to replace Rannvijay Singha as host for dating reality show?

Arjun Bijlani, Ranvijay Singha/Instagram

The most watched programme on MTV India has been Splitsvilla, a dating reality show. Nikhil Chinapa took over as host of Splitsvilla after Rannvijay Singha left after the second season, and he did so for seasons two through seven. In the eighth season, Rannvijay made a comeback to the programme. He then hosted Splitsvilla from the eighth to the thirteenth season. According to the most recent reports, the show's next season is about to premiere on television.

According to Tellychakkar's most recent article, Rannvijay Singha, who hosted Splitsvilla for many seasons, won't be appearing in the program's forthcoming season. Arjun Bijlani may actually have been asked to fill in as the show's host for the future season, according to rumours.

The caption of this post read, "As per reports #rannvijaysingha would no longer be a part of #splitsvilla and #arjunbijlani has been approached for hosting".

The report hasn't been confirmed yet, though.

A young boy and girl try to get a spot in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are cut off from the outside world. Boys and girls participate in tasks to stay in the competition and mix with their fellow competitors in the search for love. In the end, Splitsvilla's champions are a boy and a girl. A new idea is introduced with each season. The victors of the previous season of Splitsvilla, which was hosted by Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Singha, were Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput.

About Arjun Bijlani, the actor co-hosts the Star Plus reality programme Ravivaar with Star Parivaar at the moment.