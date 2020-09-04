Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal, who shot to fame soon after the show concluded, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The model, who took to his Instagram handle to share the news, wrote in a note, "Hello, I`ve tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I`m now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden."

He captioned the post, "Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe."

Shrey shared that he had Covid symptoms over the past few days and is currently in 14-day home isolation.

As soon as Shrey shared the news, his friends and colleagues took to the comments section of the post to wish him a speedy recovery. 'India Wali Maa' actors Sheen Dass, Akshay Mhatre and other television actors dropped comments on the post and sent their 'get well soon' messages.

The model won the reality show in January this year along with Priyamvada Kant. Since then he has been busy with independent projects.

Meanwhile, several television stars including Rajesh Kumar, Krishna Soni, Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumari Singh, Shrenu Parikh have tested positive in the recent past. However, some have already recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment.