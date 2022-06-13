Spider-Man No Way Home OTT release: When, where to watch Tom Holland's superhero film

Along with Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the superhero.

With three actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire playing the role of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel film released in December 2021 turned out to the biggest blockbuster of the last year with more than $1.9 billion at the global box office.

After more than five months of its release, the latest Spidey flick will be made available for online streaming from June 13 onwards on Netflix India. The OTT giant has the Jon Watts directorial listed on its official website with June 13, Coming on Monday as its streaming date.

The official description on Netflix reads, "When his loved ones are put at risk, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to restore his secret - and accidentally sets off a disaster of epic proportions." When Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange agrees to help Peter, it opens a multiverse unleashing supervillains from the past Spider-Man franchises.





Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from ‘Spider-Man’ (2002), Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004), Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007), Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014) feature in the film as supervillains.



READ | Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe set THIS Guinness World Record with Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the direct sequel of Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which introduced Tom Holland playing the superhero character after Tobey Maguire played it in the original Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man series.

It is also the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War. The top ten list of highest-grossing movies features four Marvel films. Apart from the ones listed on second, fifth, and sixth spot, The Avengers also features at the ninth position in the list.