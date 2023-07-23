Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Sourabh Raaj Jain is seen dressed in a traditional white shirt and jeans with garlands around his neck in Vrindavan.

After popular actor Sourabh Raaj Jain's leaked photos from the sets of his upcoming project showing him in different looks went viral on the internet, the actor visited the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, where he met his fans. Pictures of him speaking to the media have now emerged on social media.

Sourabh is seen dressed in a traditional white shirt and jeans with garlands around his neck. The actor, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Lord Shiva in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, is surrounded by his fans and media persons in the photos.

















Earlier, the photos which were leaked from his upcoming project left the fans curious about what challenge has Sourabh taken next in his career. The four pictures show Sourabh in four never-seen-before looks. In one of the photos, he looks like a labourer while another picture has him sporting a look similar to Mumbai dabbawallah in a white outfit and traditional Gandhi cap. Sourabh is seen driving a cap in one of the photos, whereas the last photo shows him seated in the middle of college students.

In his 19-year-long career, Sourabh has given incredible performances in multiple famous television shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes among others. He is known for picking up unconventional and unpredictable roles to surprise audiences.

Sourabh has also participated in two famous reality shows, Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He and his wife Riddhima Jain were the fourth runners-up in the dance reality show judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. In Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, he performed showed immense courage and strength while performing deadly stunts.