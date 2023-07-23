Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Headlines

Elon Musk reveals next big change at Twitter, says will soon ‘bid adieu’ to ‘all the birds’

Kolkata: Elderly couple's heartwarming biscuit-sharing moment on local train melts hearts, video is viral

Weight loss trick: What's lean protein and how it can help you shed extra kilos?

Remember Archana Joglekar, 90s superstar who worked with Aamir? She quit acting forever after shocking incident

SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk reveals next big change at Twitter, says will soon ‘bid adieu’ to ‘all the birds’

Kolkata: Elderly couple's heartwarming biscuit-sharing moment on local train melts hearts, video is viral

Weight loss trick: What's lean protein and how it can help you shed extra kilos?

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Remember Archana Joglekar, 90s superstar who worked with Aamir? She quit acting forever after shocking incident

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

HomeTelevision

Television

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Sourabh Raaj Jain is seen dressed in a traditional white shirt and jeans with garlands around his neck in Vrindavan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After popular actor Sourabh Raaj Jain's leaked photos from the sets of his upcoming project showing him in different looks went viral on the internet, the actor visited the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, where he met his fans. Pictures of him speaking to the media have now emerged on social media.

Sourabh is seen dressed in a traditional white shirt and jeans with garlands around his neck. The actor, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat,  Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Lord Shiva in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, is surrounded by his fans and media persons in the photos.







Earlier, the photos which were leaked from his upcoming project left the fans curious about what challenge has Sourabh taken next in his career. The four pictures show Sourabh in four never-seen-before looks. In one of the photos, he looks like a labourer while another picture has him sporting a look similar to Mumbai dabbawallah in a white outfit and traditional Gandhi cap. Sourabh is seen driving a cap in one of the photos, whereas the last photo shows him seated in the middle of college students.

In his 19-year-long career, Sourabh has given incredible performances in multiple famous television shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes among others. He is known for picking up unconventional and unpredictable roles to surprise audiences.

Sourabh has also participated in two famous reality shows, Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He and his wife Riddhima Jain were the fourth runners-up in the dance reality show judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. In Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, he performed showed immense courage and strength while performing deadly stunts. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup: Fans book hospital beds after hotel room prices go sky high for IND vs PAK match in Ahmedabad

Mind-boggling optical illusion: To which horse does the head belong?

Maharashtra politics: Setback for Sharad Pawar, 7 Nagaland NCP MLAs extend support to Ajit Pawar

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani as Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail record…

Proud mom Shefali Shah’s touching words on son’s graduation: ‘Waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE