Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular actor in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Lord Shiva in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. The actor is now all set to impress the audience once again with his never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming project.

The photos from the sets of his upcoming project have been leaked and it shows Sourabh wearing a white shirt and a white Nehru topi. These two pictures have left his fans curious and amazed to know more about the actor's role and the project for which he has sported these looks.

Apart from playing the mythological characters, Sourabh has given terrific performances in shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes among others. The actor has always made it a point to pick up unconventional and unpredictable roles in his career.

The talented actor has also been a part of two famous reality shows, Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. Sourabh and his wife Riddhima Jain ended up as the fourth runner-up in the dance reality show judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. In Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, the actor performed daring stunts fearlessly and left the audience surprised with his courage and strength.

Now, it will be interesting to see what new challenges Sourabh Raaj Jain has taken in his upcoming project as his look shows him in a never-seen-before avatar. The audiences are eager to know what Sourabh has in store for them after 19 years of a successful career in films and television.