Headlines

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Meet Vidya Vox, one of India's richest female YouTubers, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

HomeTelevision

Television

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who has impressed audiences with his portrayals of Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in his next project.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular actor in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat,  Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Lord Shiva in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. The actor is now all set to impress the audience once again with his never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming project.

The photos from the sets of his upcoming project have been leaked and it shows Sourabh wearing a white shirt and a white Nehru topi. These two pictures have left his fans curious and amazed to know more about the actor's role and the project for which he has sported these looks.

Apart from playing the mythological characters, Sourabh has given terrific performances in shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes among others. The actor has always made it a point to pick up unconventional and unpredictable roles in his career.

The talented actor has also been a part of two famous reality shows, Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. Sourabh and his wife Riddhima Jain ended up as the fourth runner-up in the dance reality show judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. In Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, the actor performed daring stunts fearlessly and left the audience surprised with his courage and strength.

Now, it will be interesting to see what new challenges Sourabh Raaj Jain has taken in his upcoming project as his look shows him in a never-seen-before avatar. The audiences are eager to know what Sourabh has in store for them after 19 years of a successful career in films and television.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Scientists witness extraordinary breakthrough in engineering, self-healing metals discovered

Railway to give Rs 20 meals, packed bottles to passengers travelling in general coach

Netizens react as woman invites internet to pick from pool of prospective grooms from 'TCS, Byju's...'

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE