Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma EXPOSES Shiv, Priyanka; talks about her relationship with Gautam Vig | Exclusive

Just 20 days before the grand finale, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from the show, and she exposed Shiv Thakare for his tactical gameplay.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Soundarya Sharma

Just 20 days before the grand finale, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. However, Soundarya was not evicted on the basis of the audience's votes, but on the selection of housemates. Soon after eviction, Soundarya joins with DNA for an exclusive interaction and shared her thoughts about the shocking elimination. 

Recalling her journey, Soundarya states that be it performing tasks, or cooking food for 16 people, she did everything with utmost dedication, "16 logon ke liye khana banana isn't easy... log joint family mein nahi karte, but main poori shiddat se kiya hai (Cooking for 16 people isn't easy. Even in a joint family, people aren't up for it. But I did everything with sincerity)." 

Watch Soundarya Sharma's interview

Speaking about her journey, Soundarya calls herself a strong player and criticised people who tagged her inside the house as a 'week' contestant, "You can't bang your head in the house, everyone needed someone's support. Every contestant has formed an alliance with someone else, which is fine. But I was called out as being 'tagged along' for supporting Gautam Vig and Archana Gautam." Soundarya further adds that even MC Stan has being a support system to Shiv, but he evaded getting tagged. "MC Stan ka kabhi underline nahi hua, but baat wohi hai (MC Stan's dependency was never underlined by contestants, but it's true). Woh ek mandali ka hissa hai (he's a part of a group), and it's fine." 

Soundarya and Gautam's relationship was the burning topic during first month of the show. When Vig got eliminated, he told DNA, that his game would have been much better, if he was not been emotionally attached to Soundarya. However, Sharma disagrees with him, "No one can spoil anyone's game. Rather than blaming others, own it. Agar kisi ki game kharab honi thi toh meri hoti (If anyone's game would be spoiled, it should be mine), but I was there until 20 days before the finale." Sharma even adds that she doesn't hold any grudges against Gautam, as her parents' taught to let go. 

Soundarya reveals that Shiv has kept players like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan in his gang to show himself as 'strong.' She even comments on her dubious friendship with Choti Sardaarni star, and says, "Yeh kaisa dost hai jo Ticket to finale mein iska naam nahi leta (What kind of friend Shiv is? He didn't save Nimrit during Ticket to Finale task)." At last, Soundarya expresses that she would want Archana Gautam to win the show, as she has been the 'real' contestant in the house. 

